The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,427 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.21. The firm has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $110.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.