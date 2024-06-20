The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,068 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 350.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $184,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,367 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $211,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,303 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $554,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,937 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22,145.7% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 868,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.15 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

