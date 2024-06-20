Thomas Taira Sells 68,556 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,150,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Thomas Taira sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $2,207,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $347,679.48.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $110.78 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 3.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

