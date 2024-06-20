THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

THOR Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. THOR Industries has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of THO stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.68. 572,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.98.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

