Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $234.89 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Threshold has a market cap of $234.89 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02345716 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $12,178,919.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

