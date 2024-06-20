Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 500 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.79 and a 200 day moving average of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

