Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 576 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,944. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $233.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.62 and its 200-day moving average is $538.69.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

