Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $218.09. 456,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,308. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

