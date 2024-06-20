Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 2,589 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 99,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 331,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWL traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $92.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,141. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $74.60 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

