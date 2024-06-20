Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.26

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 1993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,002,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 160,197 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,733,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $927,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

