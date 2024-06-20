Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 145000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Torq Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shawn Wallace purchased 1,114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$99,703.00. Insiders own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

See Also

