Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 1-Year High at $339.78

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $339.78 and last traded at $339.76, with a volume of 344520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $335.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after buying an additional 436,997 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

