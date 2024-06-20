Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Travelzoo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. 61,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,789. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $134,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,647,680.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,225. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

