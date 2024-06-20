Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
