Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Trex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Trex by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.47.

NYSE TREX traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 264,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

