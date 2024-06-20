Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 395,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 190,042 shares.The stock last traded at $15.40 and had previously closed at $15.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFPM

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.