Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

TFIN opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.19. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $101.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.01 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $579,939.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,854 shares of company stock worth $1,940,069 in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 152,222 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,091,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 83.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

