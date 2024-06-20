Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

UBER opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

