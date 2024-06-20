Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after buying an additional 2,307,763 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock remained flat at $70.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,660,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,661,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

