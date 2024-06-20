Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.85 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $9.75 or 0.00015002 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.85 billion and $197.99 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00114339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008801 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 10.00375854 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1046 active market(s) with $210,100,678.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.