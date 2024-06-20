United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

UBSI opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United Bankshares by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 91,664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in United Bankshares by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

