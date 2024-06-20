Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Stock Price Down 15%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report) shares fell 15% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Universal Robina Trading Down 15.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Universal Robina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through Branded Consumer Foods, and Agro-Industrial and Commodity Food Products segments. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Robina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Robina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.