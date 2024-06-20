Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 5.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valaris by 219.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Valaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAL opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25. Valaris has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valaris will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris



Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

