Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.20.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
NYSE VAL opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25. Valaris has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valaris will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.
