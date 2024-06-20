VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.07% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,179,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,403,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after buying an additional 165,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 129,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 356,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after buying an additional 111,685 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 152,139 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

