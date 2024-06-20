VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 15.4% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned about 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,558 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

