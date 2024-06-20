Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBFree Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.40. 64,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,315. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

