Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,838,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

