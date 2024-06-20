Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1704 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VWO traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. 7,175,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,630,705. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

