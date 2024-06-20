Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,753,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VUG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,534. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $377.30. The stock has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.64.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

