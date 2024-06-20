Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 14.8% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $29,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $120.18. 896,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,756. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

