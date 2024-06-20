Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Position Reduced by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.16. The company had a trading volume of 100,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,989. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

