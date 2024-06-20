Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,368. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

