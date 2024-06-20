Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Evensky & Katz LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $61,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,945,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 959,378 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 155.8% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,044,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,484. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.206 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

