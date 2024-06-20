Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

VB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.20. 90,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,002. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

