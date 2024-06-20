Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $718,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $315,940,000.

VOO traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,767. The firm has a market cap of $456.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $504.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

