Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Declares Dividend of $0.58 (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5779 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $113.51. 965,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $113.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

