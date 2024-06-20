Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $162.04. 2,399,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,159. The company has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day moving average is $155.43.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

