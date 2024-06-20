Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Shares of Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 20636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

