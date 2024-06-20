Venus USDC (vUSDC) Reaches Market Cap of $105.57 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $105.57 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,394,186,254 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02401838 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

