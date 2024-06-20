Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Down 6.3%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,749,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at about $9,055,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

