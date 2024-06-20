Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $33.01 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $33.01 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001517 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

