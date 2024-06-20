Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP) Trading 134.1% Higher

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report) shot up 134.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Vicapsys Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Vicapsys Life Sciences Company Profile

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. The company's product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers.

