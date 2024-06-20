Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%.

Vince Price Performance

Shares of VNCE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,967. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Vince has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Small Cap Consu raised shares of Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

