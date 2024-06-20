Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1051 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:VCLN traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294. Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17.
About Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.