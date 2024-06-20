Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1314 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

NYSEARCA VSHY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 492. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42.

The Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (VSHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in high yield debt securities from US and emerging market issuers, while targeting a portfolio duration of one to three years. VSHY was launched on Dec 5, 2016 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

