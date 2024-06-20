Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1314 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VSHY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 492. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42.
About Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.