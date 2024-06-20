Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (VSHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 27th

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1314 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSHY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42.

The Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (VSHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in high yield debt securities from US and emerging market issuers, while targeting a portfolio duration of one to three years. VSHY was launched on Dec 5, 2016 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

