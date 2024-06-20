Welch Group LLC Acquires 1,482 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 390.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,597,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 406.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,917 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 380.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,397,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,458,000 after buying an additional 1,106,344 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

