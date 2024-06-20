Welch Group LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in PACCAR by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after acquiring an additional 328,347 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.34. 976,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.22. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

