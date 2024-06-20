Welch Group LLC Purchases 3,413 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Target by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $759,810,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,301. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.