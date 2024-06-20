Welch Group LLC Purchases 4,760 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dollar General by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 98.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.54. 1,454,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,611. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.03. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

